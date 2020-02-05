Tomac: No other way for anti-PSD parties but strike alliance, run with joint candidates

The anti-PSD parties are compelled to run with joint candidates everywhere, and they need to strike an alliance to this effect right away, considers head of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac.

"Instead of getting two-round elections, Romania enters the second year of crisis. Last year was completely wasted because we had European and presidential elections. I say this with deep regret: I cannot understand at all those who push the country back into a political crisis, without thinking about the consequences. The only way the PSD can really be removed and sent to the opposition is by returning to two-round mayoral election. We've missed a historic chance and not for one moment has it crossed my mind that, by keeping in place the same local election mechanism, deep Romania will be able to rid itself of the PSD barons,'' Tomac wrote on Facebook.In his opinion, the adoption of the censure motion this Wednesday incurs an enormous loss to right-wing voters.''The PSD didn't win today, but the right-wing voter base has lost enormously for sure. We received the blow from this Judas of Romanian politics who collected his silver (the state subsidy) and then betrayed the promise that he will support the return to the two-round local elections. [Victor] Ponta remains a fickle petty trader. As for PSD's Hungarian wing, there's nothing new here, they and the red plague have always got along like a house on fire. We have yet another year ahead without motorways and new hospitals built and, certainly, with hundreds of thousands of Romanians leaving the country, disgusted by the political class and the lack of perspective,'' Tomac noted.Advocating an alliance of the anti-PSD parties in the future elections, Tomac wrote that ''the anti-PSD parties have no other way but run with joint candidates everywhere, or else we deserve our fate and have no excuse. We must strike the alliance now!''

