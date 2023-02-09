Tons of food, water and clothes transport leaves for areas affected by earthquakes, in Turkey, Syria

A transport with four tons of food, water and clothes, intended for victims in Turkey and Syria, left, on Thursday morning, from central Covasna County to the areas affected by the earthquake.

Most of the goods come from donations and were collected as part of an action organized by the Valcele Orthodox Parish, Valcele Municipality and the Andrei Muresanu Theater from Sfantu Gheorghe.

"Under the auspices of the Orthodox Diocese of Covasna and Harghita, through the collaboration between the Valcele Orthodox Parish, the Valcele Municipality and the Andrei Muresanu Theatre, four tons of food, water and new clothes for children and adults are going to the children affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, on a minus 22 degrees Celsius freezing Covasna frost! Thank you all for your support," priest Vasile Antonie Tamas wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the director of the Andrei Muresanu Theater, Anna Maria Popa, the caravan will make a halt in Bucharest, and those who want to join the humanitarian action by donating food or blankets can come on Thursday, until 12:00, at the National Dance Center Bucharest.AGERPRES