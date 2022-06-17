 
     
Transactions of over 4.1 million RON, one hour after of BVB trading session's opening

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) registered transactions of over 4.11 million RON (832,264.58 euros) on Friday, one hour after the start of the trading session.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, recorded an appreciation of 0.69 percent and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.68 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers rose 0.50 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.26 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped 0.28 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.48 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was down 0.24 percent.

According to BVB, the largest increases in the value of shares were recorded by COMCM Constanta (8.11 percent), Digi Communications N.V. (4.35 percent) and Alro (2.53 percent).

Conversely, decreases were recorded in the shares of IAR Brasov (-3.53 percent), SSIF BRK Financial Group (-0.98 percent) and UCM Resita (-0.75 percent).

