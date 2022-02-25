Transgaz, net consolidated profit of over 166 million RON in 2021

The National Company for Natural Gas Transmission Transgaz has recorded last year a net profit of 166.938 million RON, by 1.03% more than the previous year, according to consolidated interim results sent on Friday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Agerpres reports.

Compared to the profit accomplished in 2020, the preliminary consolidated gross profit was higher by 16%, namely by 32.372 million RON, clocking in at 231.924 million RON.Incomes from the internal transport activity totaled last year 1,164 billion RON, and those from international transport 72.037 million RON.On December 31, 2021, Transgaz had total assets worth 7.963 billion RON and debts of 4.004 billion RON.SNTGN Transgaz SA is the technical operator of the National Transport System for natural gas and ensures the transport of over 90% of natural gases consumed in Romania.Since 2008, Transgaz is an active presence on the Romanian capital market, the company being listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The structure of Transgaz shares is: 58.5097% of shares are held by the Romanian State represented by the Government through the Government's General Secretariat and 41.4903% other shareholders (free float).