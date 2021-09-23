Turcan: We need to attract investment, increase employment and get better paid jobs

The pension system, public sector payroll and social assistance are areas that have suffered deeply in the last 30 years, and in order to offer credible solutions to reform these three systems we need to attract investment, to increase employment and to have better paid jobs, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Raluca Turcan wrote on Thursday evening on Facebook.

The relevant minister mentioned that, during the next week, "we will present a proposal to increase the minimum salary to ensure predictability, sustainability and an increase in income".

"Very important, before finalizing the discussion on the minimum salary, is that all those involved - Government, employers, unions - agree that Romania needs to increase the minimum salary. We are working on the draft amendment to the law to define and sanction under-declared work, because, as in the case of undeclared work, under-declared work affects not only employees who cannot benefit from certain rights, but also the employers, because they enter uncompetitive economic relations, but also the state budget," Raluca Turcan underlined.