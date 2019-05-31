UDMR to endorse Eckstein-Kovacs Peter for ombudsman

National leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor announced on Thursday in Cluj-Napoca that UDMR will endorse Eckstein-Kovacs Peter for ombudsman.

Asked at a press conference about UDMR's position on Eckstein-Kovacs Peter's possible appointment to the ombudsman office, Kelemen said he had been informed about this proposal in a conversation with national leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna.

"Dan Barna told me that on the phone and said this is their proposal, asking me for an opinion on the proposal. I said we would support it, that's our position. Eckstein was a good minister, an extraordinary mayoral candidate, a good counselor to [former President of Romania] Basescu, and he will be a good ombudsman; he will have our votes, the rest does not matter. We will certainly endorse him," Kelemen said.

Eckstein-Kovacs Peter was a senator and founding member of UDMR, but he decided to leave the formation in 2018.

He announced at a protest rally in Cluj-Napoca last June that he was resigning his UDMR membership.

"What has filled the glass for me is the position of the UDMR in relation to the laws of Justice. The changes in the Code of Criminal Procedure passed with the UDMR votes, to say just one thing. Also, I find being in cahoots with PSD [Social Democratic Party] unacceptable," said Eckstein Kovacs.

