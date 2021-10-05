UDMR's Hunor: Those who toppled gov't did not come up with alternative

The result of Tuesday's vote on the censure motion is an expected one, said for AGERPRES chairman of UDMR Kelemen Hunor, who also claims that the parties that overthrew the government did not come up with an alternative, a context in which it remains to be seen whether the coalition can be rebuilt.

"First of all, it is an expected result. It is no surprise, because you do not argue with mathematics, you do not argue with numbers and, after the announcements made by colleagues from PSD, USR PLUS, AUR before the motion, it was clear that everyone will vote on the censure motion and also given that the vast majority of the motion criticizes USR colleagues and this was also seen in the debate on the motion. The problem is that those who overthrew the Government did not come with an alternative. Usually, when you have a majority of 280 votes, you overthrow a Government, you come with an alternative. This is the expectation of society, this is the expectation in the political and economic world. This is the democratic game, and you come up with a proposal for a prime minister, a PSD-USR PLUS-AUR coalition. But I don't think they are thinking about this option because, if they had thought about it, they would have already announced a such an alliance and such a majority, it was more important to them Let the Government be overthrown rather than look at what will happen tomorrow, the day after tomorrow. In these conditions, we must start discussions with the former partners, first of all with USR PLUS, to see if there is a possibility to rebuild the coalition," said the UDMR leader.

He added that he was very skeptical about such a possibility of rebuilding the governing coalition.The censure motion initiated by PSD was adopted by the Parliament on Tuesday.There were 281 votes "for" out of the 281 cast. 318 parliamentarians were present. The parliamentarians of PNL, UDMR and of the national minorities did not vote. 234 votes were needed to pass the motion.