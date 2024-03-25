Ultimă oră – Evacuare în masă la trei centre comerciale din Moscova (VIDEO) / UPDATE

UPDATE 25 martie, ora 15.17 : Mai multe alerte au fost lansate în diverse zone din Rusia

900 de persoane au fost evacuate din Centrul Consultativ și de Diagnostic Izmailovsky (CDC) al Centrului Național Medical și Chirurgical Pirogov (NMCRC) din cauza informațiilor despre o posibilă bombă. Nu au existat victime, a declarat serviciul de presă al Centrului Național Medical și Chirurgical Pirogov pentru TASS.

"Confirmăm că a existat o evacuare. Clădirea CDC Izmailovsky, adică policlinica, a fost evacuată. 900 de persoane au fost evacuate, nu au existat victime. Se desfășoară acțiuni de investigație", a spus o sursă agenției TASS.

Până în prezent alertele nu se confirmă.

ȘTIREA INIȚIALĂ:

Rușii din Moscova sunt evacuați la aceste ore din trei centrele comerciale. Se pare că există o alertă cu bombă, relatează Nexta.

Știre în curs de actualizare.

In Moscow, people are being evacuated en masse from shopping centers after reports of mining



Evacuations were carried out at the Mozaika shopping center on Kozhukhovskaya Street, and two Gorod shopping centers in the Lefortovo area and on Ryazansky Prospekt. pic.twitter.com/PEmeSGfE4j — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 25, 2024

Media reports state that people have been evacuated from shopping centers in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Residents of the Russian capital had to leave the Gorod and Mozaika malls urgently. In St. Petersburg, on the other hand, people were evacuated from the Passage mall.



Why?… pic.twitter.com/zhmkGnoOsL — Belsat in English (@Belsat_Eng) March 25, 2024