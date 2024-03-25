Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Ultimă oră – Evacuare în masă la trei centre comerciale din Moscova (VIDEO) / UPDATE

moscova centru comercial

UPDATE 25 martie, ora 15.17: Mai multe alerte au fost lansate în diverse zone din Rusia

900 de persoane au fost evacuate din Centrul Consultativ și de Diagnostic Izmailovsky (CDC) al Centrului Național Medical și Chirurgical Pirogov (NMCRC) din cauza informațiilor despre o posibilă bombă. Nu au existat victime, a declarat serviciul de presă al Centrului Național Medical și Chirurgical Pirogov pentru TASS.

"Confirmăm că a existat o evacuare. Clădirea CDC Izmailovsky, adică policlinica, a fost evacuată. 900 de persoane au fost evacuate, nu au existat victime. Se desfășoară acțiuni de investigație", a spus o sursă agenției TASS.

Până în prezent alertele nu se confirmă.

ȘTIREA INIȚIALĂ:

Rușii din Moscova sunt evacuați la aceste ore din trei centrele comerciale. Se pare că există o alertă cu bombă, relatează Nexta.

Știre în curs de actualizare.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.