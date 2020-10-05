UPDATE PM Orban tests negative for COVID-19, to remain in quarantine until Thursday

The result of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's recent test for the infection with the novel coronavirus is negative, and he will remain in quarantine until Thursday, from where he will exercise his duties without physical interaction with other people, according to the Government.

According to the information, the test was performed preventively on request, as the prime minister does not meet the case definition and he is not considered direct contact of a person tested positively."Out of an abundance of caution, Ludovic Orban will remain in quarantine until Thursday, October 8 this year, from where he will exercise his duties as prime minister and carry out his activity without physical interaction with other people. On Thursday, the prime minister will undergo a new test, 10 days after the presence on a TV set where a person was present who on Sunday was confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus," reads the Government's info.