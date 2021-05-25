Ursi village wooden church - among European Heritage Award winners

The wooden church in Ursi village, Popesti commune - Valcea County, was designated among the winners of the European Heritage Awards, in the Conservation category.

"The European Commission and Europa Nostra have just announced the 2021 winners of the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards, the EU prize for cultural heritage funded by the Creative Europe programme. This year, Europe's top honour in the heritage field goes to 24 exemplary achievements from 18 European countries. Among this year's winners is the wooden church in the Ursi village - Valcea County, a project awarded in the 'Conservation' category," the European Commission said in a statement.

The 2021 award winners were announced at a live online event co-hosted by European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel and Europa Nostra Executive President Hermann Parzinger, afepres informs.

The European Heritage Awards ceremony will take place this autumn, when the winner of the People's Choice award - designated by online voting - will also be announced.

European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel pointed out that the preservation of the tangible and intangible heritage depends on the commitment of the people behind it.

"The winners of the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards 2021 are ambassadors of the beauty of heritage in Europe, whether it be traditions and know-how, breath-taking architecture or the way that heritage can unite communities and generations. I truly believe that the successful preservation of our tangible and intangible heritage depends on the commitment of the people behind it. With these awards, we therefore honour all those exceptional men and women, heritage professionals, architects, scientists and volunteers who bring our common heritage closer to our hearts. Their vision should be applauded," Commissioner Mariya Gabriel is cited as saying.

Europa Nostra Executive President Hermann Parzinger emphasized that this year's award winners provide a powerful demonstration of how heritage offers solutions and paths to recovery in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges, while their achievements "serve as inspiration and encouragement for future action."

The Ursi village wooden church, dedicated to the Annunciation and Archangel Michael, was built between 1757 and 1784. It stands out both through its architecture and its exterior and interior painting in vivid colors, according to the old Byzantine tradition. The western side painting is special, featuring the Mother of God with wings.

The historic monument in Ursi - Valcea County was restored courtesy to the Pro Patrimonio Foundation.