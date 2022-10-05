US Embassy: 2024 Diversity Visa Program Registration has begun

The registration period for the 2024 Diversity Visa (DV) Program began on Wednesday and will end on November 8, the US State Department announced, according to a press release from the US Embassy in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

The DV-2024 program is conducted exclusively in electronic format and no registration fee is charged.

Applications are submitted at dvprogram.state.gov. Applications in paper format are not accepted.

The law allows only one registration application to be submitted on behalf of a person. Participants who send multiple applications will be declared ineligible for the granting of a "Diversity Visa-DV".

Complete instructions for the DV-2024 Program are available on the State Department's public website at usvisas.state.gov/dv/instructions.

Starting on May 6, 2023, all participants in the DV-2024 program, including those who were not selected, will have the opportunity to electronically check the status of their application through the Entrant Status Check option, from the internet address: dvprogram.state .gov, if their application was selected. On the same page, Entrant Status Check, selected participants will be able to find information about applying for DV visas and about scheduling the visa interview both for themselves and for their eligible family members.