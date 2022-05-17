 
     
US Embassy Representative: Cyber security, global issue we need to solve together

Cyber security is a global issue and we need to address it together, Megan Bishop, economic officer with the US Embassy in Bucharest, said on Tuesday.

She participated in the conference "Building Blocks of Global Digitalisation: creating trust, deterrence & policy coordination through cyber diplomacy".

In the current context, Bishop said, collaboration is needed. When it comes to cyber security issues, she said, I emphasize the importance of cooperation, on a serious foundation, namely cyber security and cyber policies. This includes a comprehensive code of cyberspace behavior, responsibility and similar approaches to make accountable the states that do not respect this conduct, she said.

Only together will the states be effective in countering online attacks, Megan Bishop said.

Cyber threats are growing rapidly and it is becoming increasingly important for states to create policies not only for themselves, but to learn from the international community, partners and allies on how to combat malicious attacks, the US embassy official added.

She referred to the concepts of digital freedoms, as well as to the creation of a new vision of digital democracy, which upholds human rights and individual freedoms.

AGERPRES is the media partner of the conference "Building Blocks of Global Digitalisation: creating trust, deterrence & policy coordination through cyber diplomacy".

AGERPRES.

