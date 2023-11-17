USR asks energy minister to take measures to boost energy production and drop capping scheme

Save Romania Union (USR) asks Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja to take urgent measures to boost energy and gas production and to abandon the "damaging" capping scheme, told Agerpres.

The scheme can be phased out gradually until Romania once again reaches "a competitive market and fair prices, not prices set in ink" by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL), according to a press release USR issued on Friday.

"Romania has become one of the countries with high energy and gas prices because of the capping scheme introduced by the PSD-PNL Government. Minister Sebastian Burduja admits that there are some who profit from the ceilings set by the state, but seems to choose to turn a blind eye, continuing the same mockery that his predecessor, Virgil Popescu, invented," says USR.

MP Cristina Pruna accuses the Energy Minister of "nonchalantly acknowledging that Romania has among the highest prices" in the EU for energy and gas, but does nothing to change the situation.

"We have a real 'scheme' of price capping/compensation until 2025 that costs us billions of lei. To be precise, the state has so far provided electricity suppliers with a guaranteed income of 22.4 billion lei! What does this compensation mean? Basically, the government fixed the prices at which suppliers sell energy and natural gas a year ago. The problem is that the Government has guaranteed suppliers among the highest prices in Europe, as Eurostat clearly shows! This is despite the fact that energy and gas prices have fallen everywhere in Europe, even three times in the case of electricity," explains the Vice-President of the Committee on Industry and Services of the Chamber of Deputies.