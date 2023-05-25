USR Chairman Drula: Congress on 17 June; decisions to be made on creating an alternative around USR, in 2024.

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula announces that a party congress will take place on June 17, where decisions will be made, including to create an alternative around the USR for next year's elections, told Agerpres.

"We have a big congress on 17 June. We are at a difficult point for Romania. And our congress is about preparing, together with all our colleagues in the party, from all the counties, with delegates, the electoral year 2024. We will also have debates, we will make decisions, to put ourselves in the best position to build this alternative around the USR for next year," Drula told a press conference, at the party headquarters.

Also on Thursday, the USR launched the "Black Book of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)- the National Liberal Party (PNL) government", which reports "the highest prices" in the last 20 years, an "explosion" of credit rates, the fact that Romania's debt exceeded 50pct of the GDP in May, but also that the number of employees in the public system stood in November 2022 "at a historical maximum of the last 12 years," reaching 1,280,003 people.

Drula said that the measures needed to recover the country's economic situation are included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which he called "the best country project" Romania has had since joining the EU. These measures include: eliminating special pensions, putting public finances "on a sustainable basis" and cutting down spending.

According to the USR leader, the current government "works strictly for a political clientele and represents its interests."