USR demands that Gov't not amend Tax Code 'overnight' for new taxes in 2022

Save Romania Union (USR) urges ruling coalition parties not to change the Fiscal Code "overnight" and to keep their promise of not introducing new taxes, but also the commitment assumed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"USR requests that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - National Liberal Party (PNL) - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Government not to adopt the draft emergency ordinance by which it wants to amend the Fiscal Code overnight, under the pretext of applying a reform agreed with the European Commission within PNRR, when the deadline set in the recovery plan for gradual changes was 2023 - 2025", USR informed on Thursday in a release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the USR, such changes in the tax regime as those "planned" by these parties, "which, not long ago, promised not to introduce new taxes", must be made gradually and through a real and transparent consultation with representatives of the business environment to identify the best measures."The business environment needs predictability, not fiscal changes from one day to the next and without a transparent consultation in advance and this is exactly one of the main commitments that Romania has made to the European Commission through PNRR: to (...) Given that the pandemic has hit small businesses hardest, the government will only be able to destroy micro-enterprises through such an additional taxing, abruptly introduced, and disregarding business environment's requirements", added USR.