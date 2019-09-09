USR PLUS delegation to European Parliament opposes Rovana Plumb's appointment as European Commissioner

The USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) alliance's delegation to the European Parliament opposes the appointment of Rovana Plumb as European Commissioner, as the proposal on behalf of the Romanian Government became official on Monday through a press release belonging to the newly elected head of the EC.

"The Romanian Government, led by Viorica Dancila, ignored the clear political messages sent by our European partners, including the Renew Europe group (the 3rd political force in the EP), while Rovana Plumb's candidacy risks to be rejected by the European Parliament committees to vote on this. And of course this will be damaging for Romania, and not the justified criticism by which people expressed their concerns with respect to the integrity and competence of the candidate proposed by the Romanian Government. We warn the PSD Government that by insisting to appoint Rovana Plumb it makes a joke from this European public office and, if they do not withdraw Rovana Plumb's candidacy faster, they will be a laughing stock and they will be forced to come up with a new nomination after she is rejected in Parliament," reads a press release of USR PLUS.

While she held various public offices, Rovana Plumb made statements "against the European Union values and against justice and she constantly supported Liviu Dragnea, who is now imprisoned for corruption."

"Rovana Plumb was also investigated in the case file regarding the transfer of the Belina island and the Pavel arm from the Romanian Waters to the Teleorman County Council, only to be later assigned to Tel Drum company. The Parliament opposed in the autumn of 2017, when the investigation was just beginning, the lifting of immunity necessary for the initiation of the criminal investigation against Rovana Plumb, who was accused of complicity to abuse of office, while she was the Minister of Environment," shows the same release.

In a statement to AGERPRES, MEP Clotilde Armand claimed Rovana Plumb's candidacy "does not observe the integrity criteria" for European Commissioner.

"Rovana Plumb's past doesn't respect the integrity criteria required by the office of European Commissioner or a professional career recommending her for such office. In my opinion, he is a shame for this office and nothing more. (...) We have been hoping until the very last minute that she won't be appointed," she specified.

The elected President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Monday approved the list of Commissioners as proposed by the member states, after she received it from the Council of the European Union, which list included Rovana Plumb on behalf of Romania.