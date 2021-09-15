USR PLUS members vote new party chair online, starting Wednesday

Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) members vote, starting Wednesday, the new chair of the party resulting from the merger between USR and PLUS, the result of the online election will be validated by the USR PLUS congress that will take place on the weekend of October 2-3 in Bucharest. agerpres report.

Three candidates entered the race for the party leadership: Dan Barna, Dacian Ciolos and Irineu Darau.

According to a USR PLUS press release, voting takes place online, through a secure platform, in two rounds, if none of the candidates manages to obtain more than 50% of the votes in the first round.The quoted source states that round 1 takes place between September 15 and 22, and round 2 between September 23-30."Approximately 50,000 members will vote for the new USR PLUS chair. Three candidates have entered the internal competition: Dan Barna, Dacian Ciolos and Irineu Darau. The result of the online vote will be validated by the USR PLUS congress which takes place on the weekend of October 2-3, at Romexpo, in Bucharest. During the congress, delegates of the branches from all over the country will also elect the members of the National Bureau of USR PLUS who will ensure the executive leadership of the party together with the chair," the release reads.In May 2021, USR and PLUS merged after in recent years the two parties led by Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos participated as an alliance in all elections: European Parliamentary, presidential, local and parliamentary elections.The leadership of the party is ensured by the two co-chairmen - Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos - and by the Joint National Bureau made up of USR PLUS leaders.