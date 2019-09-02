USR's Barna: People complain correspondence voting methodology is complicated

Save Romanian Union (USR) Chairman Dan Barna said Monday that following the talks he had with the citizens it resulted that the correspondence voting procedure is complicated and insufficiently disseminated.

Thus, asked if he is satisfied with the number of Romanians from the diaspora who enrolled for the correspondence voting, he replied: "Not by far.""I was asked even yesterday in Slobozia, by a family that came to the country for a holiday. A lady told me: 'There are seven steps. I, a university graduate, couldn't manage to move past step five. An e-mail is sent, it should be replied in 24 hours. If you don't reply, the process is blocked. People complain the law is good, helpful - indeed, for there are three days of voting, on the one hand, there is this correspondence voting mechanism - but the methodology turning this correspondence voting into reality is seen - and I am telling you precisely, from the people on the street - it is seen as complicated and very hard to follow. They also said: 'There are very many colleagues, Romanians from the diaspora, who don't have higher education studies, who work there and who actually got stuck in the modality of access to the correspondence voting," Barna showed in a press statement at Parliament.The USR leader mentioned that he plans to make an interpellation in Parliament on this topic."It is very well that we created an instrument for the Romanians in the diaspora to make sure they won't stay in those revolting lines anymore, but if this instrument cannot be used, if for this you need to be a computer science graduate, things are not all right," Barna said.At the same time, he said that the Ministry for Romanians Abroad and the Permanent Electoral Authority should have promoted more the voting instruments devoted to Romanians abroad."Many people haven't heard of them not even today [the voting modalities] or they have heard some sort of news that something like this existed. The moment when we don't truly care and we don't use the resources to inform the Romanians in the diaspora, to make the procedure available, and the procedure to be an easy one, which anyone can access, the entire exercise only seems a communication demonstration," Barna concluded.

