 
STIRIPESURSE.RO va prezenta la 21.00 singurul EXIT-POLL oficial CURS - Avangarde
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR's Barna, fully confident in hope for modernising Romania after runoff

Inquam Photos / Ovidiu Dumitru Matiu
dan barna

National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Sunday that he "is fully confident that at the end of the day, there will be hope for a modernising Romania again." 

"I cast the necessary and, in my opinion, mandatory vote for the quality of citizen of Romania. I have voted so that the 10 August file be finalised, I have voted for Romania to continue its direction towards Europe, the direction towards welfare and the direction towards a civilised state and a modern state. Only one of the two candidates offers that hope and it is not a guarantee, it is a hope. That is why I am urging all voters to come out and vote today, because today that small stamp is the force that we as a society have to give that message in which we want to talk about community and we want to talk about people and not about vested interests. I am urging people to come out and vote. This is a very important moment to the history of Romania and I am fully confident that at the end of the day, there will again be a hope for a modernising Romania," said Barna, at the ballot box. 

Unlike the first round of the presidential elections, when he was accompanied by the whole family, on Sunday Barna came to vote with colleagues from USR and PLUS.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.