USR's Barna, fully confident in hope for modernising Romania after runoff

National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Sunday that he "is fully confident that at the end of the day, there will be hope for a modernising Romania again."

"I cast the necessary and, in my opinion, mandatory vote for the quality of citizen of Romania. I have voted so that the 10 August file be finalised, I have voted for Romania to continue its direction towards Europe, the direction towards welfare and the direction towards a civilised state and a modern state. Only one of the two candidates offers that hope and it is not a guarantee, it is a hope. That is why I am urging all voters to come out and vote today, because today that small stamp is the force that we as a society have to give that message in which we want to talk about community and we want to talk about people and not about vested interests. I am urging people to come out and vote. This is a very important moment to the history of Romania and I am fully confident that at the end of the day, there will again be a hope for a modernising Romania," said Barna, at the ballot box.Unlike the first round of the presidential elections, when he was accompanied by the whole family, on Sunday Barna came to vote with colleagues from USR and PLUS.