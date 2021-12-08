USR's Ciolos: Angela Merkel's retirement leaves gap of authority in world politics

Angela Merkel's retirement leaves a "gap in authority" in world politics, but it also shows how high public office does not rule out empathy, Chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

"Angela Merkel's retirement leaves a gap in authority in world politics, but it shows how high public office does not rule out empathy and sensitivity. Science in decisions and warmth for people, that's how I perceived her long and challenging mandate. I have had the honor of standing face to face with Mrs Merkel from many of the responsibilities I assumed, and even though the talks have never been easy, I have always been sure that she will do her best to find solutions," wrote Ciolos on Facebook.

According to him, Angela Merkel is a "remarkable" politician who has shaped the role of chancellor of one of the world's most powerful economies.