Vacaresti Natural Park Association: Over 5,000 trees remove 350 tonnes of CO2 every year

Vacaresti Natural Park contributes to the well-being of those who have never visited it considering that 350 tonnes of carbon dioxide are removed from the atmosphere each year by its more than 5,000 trees, states the Vacaresti Natural Park Association.

"The Vacaresti Natural Park filters the neighborhood's air thanks to its over 5,000 trees of 29 species, which remove over 350 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year. And as Romania (and not only) is facing an extremely dry period, you should know that the Vacaresti Natural Park has a significant contribution in ensuring the natural water cycle, generally very affected in the city by the sealing of green spaces with concrete and asphalt. The reintroduction of water into the ecosystem is an important ecosystem service, and this happens all the time thanks to the vegetation in the park. The trees I was talking about earlier, as well as the soil, capture and reintroduce more than 39 thousand tonnes of water from rainfall into the ecosystem," the association writes on its Facebook page.

In addition to these ecosystem services, the park also offers the possibility of watching almost 200 species of birds throughout the year.

"For all these reasons and many others, the Vacaresti Natural Park is a true 'Factory of Life' of the city. We are starting a series of posts through which we want to explain the ecosystem services offered by the park, so that we become more aware of its value. For moment, we are telling you that ecosystem services fall into three large categories: regulation services, production services and cultural services," the post also shows.

The association will also address the impact on the park of phenomena such as: climate change and the expansion of the desertification phenomenon, the expansion of the city, the covering of permeable spaces with concrete and asphalt, the loss of biodiversity, the pollution of air, water and soil or the multiplication of invasive species of plants and animals.

The "Vacaresti Natural Park - City Life Factory project" is carried out with the financial support of Active Citizens Fund - Romania, a programme financed by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, through the SEE Grants 2014-2021.

AGERPRES