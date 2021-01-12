Valeriu Gheorghita: Appointment platform for second vaccination stage - operational from January 15

The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination Against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Tuesday that the appointment platform for the second stage of vaccination will be operational from January 15, 3:00 p.m.

"Regarding the appointment manner, the platform will be ready on January 15, and from 3:00 pm it will be possible to start the appointment of persons for the second stage in the vaccination centers that will be prepared. The appointment manner will be for people over the age of 65. The appointments can be made individually, they can be done through the family doctor, or they can be done through call center services, and here, as a novelty, we will have a phone number, at national level - 021 414 44 25. By calling this number, the calls will be taken in the 42 call centers distributed in each county. Another appointment manner can be done through the directorate of social assistance in the town halls or through the relatives, who can open an account and register up to a maximum of 10 people from the same family," Gheorghita said at the Victoria Governmental Palace.

According to him, the second stage will include at the same time both people who are at risk for severe forms, people aged over 65 with chronic diseases, as well as people who serve essential activities.For people who are registered with chronic diseases under the age of 65, he added, the appointment is made "correctly through the family doctor.""If the person does not have access to a family doctor or does not have a family doctor, appointments can be made through the call center service, individually, on the website, through the social assistance department or through tutors," Gheorghita added.For persons serving essential activities, the appointment may be made through the employer and also, when the employer registers the persons employed or in a service contract for those essential activities, the beneficiary may establish, after validated by the employer, the day and the center where he/she wants to go to get vaccinated, said Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita.