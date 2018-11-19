Value of shares listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange, 10pct of GDP, developed stock exchange should be 30pct

The value of the shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is over 10 percent of the GDP, but on a developed exchange it should be at least 30 percent of the GDP, the Director General of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Adrian Tanase said on Tuesday at a specialist event.

"I think that if the Stock Exchange widens its range of instruments to offer to investors, and this community of local investors grows, then we will have a more active primary market. Just to give you a size of the market, where we are and where we should be. At this moment, the share of companies listed on the BVB as a percentage of the GDP is over 10 percent, and in the case of a developed stock exchange it should be at least 30 percent of the GDP," said Adrian Tanase.

According to him, in the last two years, namely November 2016 - November 2018, the BVB had initial public offerings (IPO) worth 360 million euro, exclusively from the private sector. The bond market saw listings and issues of 2.4 billion euro, Adrian Tanase mentioning that these were corporate bonds.

He also said that over the last two years, the Stock Exchange has become attractive and is considered as a funding alternative.