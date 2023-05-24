Vehicle registration and deregistration to be done online

The Government approved, on Wednesday, the emergency ordinance that allows the provision of electronic public services for vehicle registration in Romania.

"The normative act approved today creates the legal framework for the design, operationalization and management of an application through which citizens who wish to register a vehicle, transfer the right of ownership or write off a vehicle can do so without having to travel to a headquarters of the registration services," informs the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The application will be managed by the General Directorate of Driving Licenses and Registrations of the MAI and will allow citizens to enter a minimum set of data necessary to identify the vehicle and, as the case may be, any documents in electronic form necessary for the registration operations, the transfer of ownership of a vehicle, issuance of a new registration certificate, deregistration from circulation, as well as fiscal declaration or deletion from fiscal records.

In 2022, 1,455,388 registration certificates were issued (excluding documents issued as duplicates of damaged, lost or stolen certificates) and 167,847 deregistration operations were carried out.

The application is scheduled to become operational during this year.

"Providing the possibility for vehicle registration and cancellation procedures to be carried out online is the fifth major digitization project at the level of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the period 2022-2023. The MAI created and manages the online platform hub.mai.gov.ro, intended specifically streamlining the relationship with the citizens," the cited source shows.

From February until now, the hub.mai.gov.ro platform has registered over 1,155,000 hits, with over 145,000 user accounts created.