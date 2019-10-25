Vintage trams parade on Sunday downtown Bucharest

Three vintage cars with people dressed in vintage outfits will travel downtown the Romanian Capital city between 11.00 am - 1.00 pm on Sunday, in celebration of the day of Holy Great Martyr Demetrios and St. Pious Demetrios the New, Protector of Bucharest, informs the STB SA Bucharest Transport Company.

"The parade of vintage trams is a social-cultural event organised every year on the day of Holy Great Martyr Demetrios, the Myrrh-streamer, and St. Pious Demetrios the New, Protector of Bucharest. The vehicles will be seen traveling downtown with people dressed in vintage outfits on board, who will interact with the passengers. Three trams are going to travel thus, on October 27 2019, from the Victoriei Square station on the Iancu de Hunedoara Boulevard, Stefan cel Mare Avenue, Obor, Calea Mosilor, Sfantul Gheorghe square and back, between 11.00 am and 1.00 pm," reads the release of the STB on Friday sent to AGERPRES.The vehicles who take part in this convoy were modified at the repairs plant of the STB SA. There will be a V056 type of tram manufactured in 1956 through the upgrading the Doyle-Thompson tram. It has 13 seats and a total capacity of 16 passengers. The tram traveled in Bucharest until 1981.Another participating tram will be the EP/V3A model manufactured in 1976 through the upgrading of the Electropuetere Craiova tram (manufactured in 1955). It has 20 seats and a total capacity of 156 passengers and traveled in Bucharest until 2002.The third tram to be part of the convoy is the Rathgerber type 3.16 manufactured over 1966-1969, which became part of the STB inventory in the year 1999. The tram, with 40 seats and a total capacity of 151 passengers traveled in Bucharest until 2002, when it became a confectionery wagon at the STB's repairs plant.