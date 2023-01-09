Virtual tour of Palace of European Commission of the Danube, current headquarters of V. A. Urechia Library

The Galati County Council, through the Europe Direct Center, with funding from the European Commission, made a virtual tour of the Palace of the European Commission of the Danube, the current headquarters of the V. A. Urechia Library, the institution's press office informs on Monday.

According to the source, the virtual tour is integrated on Google Maps & Google Street View & Google Earth, has interactive info-points, and the contract also provided for the creation of a presentation video material, the 2D and 3D format surveying, a package of photos, as well as the technical materials that can be used by architects.

This virtual tour can be permanently upgraded, including new images after the renovation of the historical monument.

"The Palace of the European Commission of the Danube is a cultural brand of Galati County. Moreover, last year, the European Commission awarded this historical monument the title of European Heritage Label, and recently non-refundable funds were obtained for the renovation of the former Palace of the European Commission of the Danube. You will virtually discover the stories of the past of the Palace of the European Commission of the Danube, which functioned for decades in a row in this beautiful heritage building of Galati, as well as the library's treasury, with dozens of valuable manuscripts. This tour will offer an interactive and educational experience for all those who want to discover this important page of local, national and international history," said the chairman of CJ Galati, Costel Fotea.

The virtual tour can be seen on the CJ Galati website and on that of the V. A. Urechia Library (in the section dedicated to the CED Palace) or by directly accessing the link: https://turvirtual.real-tour.ro/view/biblioteca-va- ear/tour-3d/.

CJ Galati drew, through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, European funds in the amount of 7,616,119 RON for the modernization of the V.A. Urechia library.

"The building, in which important decisions for the whole of Europe have been made for more than half a century, will be completely thermally renovated. The air conditioning, lighting and heating installations, as well as the building's technical equipment, will also be modernized. Energy production systems from renewable sources will also be installed. In addition, energy management systems and charging stations for electric cars will be installed," said Costel Fotea.AGERPRES