Visiting Moldovan president Sandu to be welcomed by Romanian counterpart Iohannis, at Cotroceni palace

The president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who will be in Bucharest on Thursday in a working visit, will be received by president Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni palace, informs the Presidential Administration.

The political consultations of the two presidents are part of the comprehensive framework of the close cooperation at bilateral and European level, as well as of the clear and firm support of Romania for the Republic of Moldova and its resilience."The discussions will address common projects of strategic interest in the fields of energy, transport, health, education or information society, with emphasis on initiatives meant to connect the Republic of Moldova with the EU area, with real and concrete benefits for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. At the same time, Romania's stage and support regarding the European path of the Republic of Moldova will be discussed," the Presidential Administration informs.The two presidents will also exchange views on security challenges, as well as ways of managing the economic, social and humanitarian effects of Russia's aggression in Ukraine.The president of the Republic of Moldova, who is visiting Romania at the invitation of president Klaus Iohannis, will also meet with prime minister Nicolae Ciuca and the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu.