Volume of construction works up by 6.6 pct in first eight months

The volume of construction works increased, in the first eight months of 2022, compared to the similar period in 2021, by 6.6% as unadjusted series, and by 4.5% as workday and seasonally adjusted series, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show, told Agerpres.

By structural elements, increases occurred in maintenance and current repair works (+14.8%), capital repair works (+5.8%) and new construction works (+4.1%). By construction objects, there were increases in non-residential buildings (+17.3%), residential buildings (+4.8%) and engineering constructions (+1.1%).

The volume of construction works increased as workday and seasonally adjusted series by 4.5%, an increase highlighted in maintenance and current repair works (+12.6%), capital repair works (+2, 7%) and in new construction works (+2.2%). By construction objects, increases occurred in non-residential buildings (+15.9%) and residential buildings (+6.1%). Engineering constructions decreased by 3.8%.