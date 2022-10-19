 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Volume of construction works up by 6.6 pct in first eight months

constructii

The volume of construction works increased, in the first eight months of 2022, compared to the similar period in 2021, by 6.6% as unadjusted series, and by 4.5% as workday and seasonally adjusted series, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show, told Agerpres.

By structural elements, increases occurred in maintenance and current repair works (+14.8%), capital repair works (+5.8%) and new construction works (+4.1%). By construction objects, there were increases in non-residential buildings (+17.3%), residential buildings (+4.8%) and engineering constructions (+1.1%).

The volume of construction works increased as workday and seasonally adjusted series by 4.5%, an increase highlighted in maintenance and current repair works (+12.6%), capital repair works (+2, 7%) and in new construction works (+2.2%). By construction objects, increases occurred in non-residential buildings (+15.9%) and residential buildings (+6.1%). Engineering constructions decreased by 3.8%.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.