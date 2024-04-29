War veterans, paid homage to by president Iohannis, premier Ciolacu on War Veterans' Day

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Monday, that the sacrifice of war veterans remains permanently in our consciousness, noting that now, when Europe is facing Russia's war against Ukraine, action must be taken more than ever so that democratic values, the rule of law and world order based on rules to prevail in the face of extremist, autocratic manifestations and the use of force in international relations.

The president mentioned that the celebration of War Veterans' Day is the opportunity to "reaffirm adherence to principles and high national and human ideals".

Klaus Iohannis emphasized that our country owes the veterans the commitment to continue the fight to protect the nation's values and achieve European and Euro-Atlantic strategic interests.

He conveyed, in this difficult context, "a good thought to the members of the armed forces and all the institutions of the national security system, who fulfill their responsibilities, as part of the efforts of NATO and the EU, to ensure the security of the country and to protect our strategic interests".

In turn, the Government informs, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu emphasized, in a message sent on the occasion of War Veterans' Day, that "we have a place to call home" thanks to those who, through sacrifice, defended everything we love and have.

According to the source, the Romanian state dedicates April 29 to all veterans who, since 1877, fought for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Romania.

"The moral duty we have is to keep alive the memory of these fighters with love for the country. Eternal memory to the veterans we honor, good health to the few surviving veterans of the Second World War," Ciolacu stressed.