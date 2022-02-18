White-tailed eagle population increases in Danube Delta

The number of white-tailed eagles, an internationally endangered species, observed in an area of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reservation (RBDD) has gone up at least three times in the last 10 years, reads a post made public on the Facebook page of the RBDD Administration, that picked up a text signed by specialists from the Danube Delta National Research and Development Institute (INCDDD).

Three researchers, Mihai Marinov, Vasile Alexe and Kiss J. Botond, have counted 85 white-tailed eagles on Thursday and estimated that the population from the pond of Sarinasuf consists of over 100 specimens, while 10 years ago, after the pond was emptied, the number of white-tailed eagles was 24.

"We are estimating that there were over 100 white-tailed eagles in the pond and in the immediate vicinities, we will return for a new count of these spectacular birds! We must mention the fact that a few days ago our colleague Lucian Fasola-Matasaru informed us, within the project, of a very large number of white-tailed eagles, 72," the source specifies.

According to the source, investigations were done within the "Reviewing management plan and RBDD regulation" project, financed through the 2014-2020 Large Infrastructure Operational Program, Priority Focus 4 - protecting the environment through biodiversity preservation methods, monitoring air quality and decontaminating historically polluted sites.

"The general objective of the project is represented by Reviewing the Management Plan and the regulation of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reservation, naturally protected area, Natura 2000 site, for increasing protection and preservation degree of biodiversity," INCDDD researchers also say, Agerpres informs.