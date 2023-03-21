Women's basketball: Romania to apply for the organization of EuroBasket 2025

The Romanian Basketball Federation intends to start the steps to obtain the organization of the group stage matches of the European Championship - FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025, at the new multipurpose hall in the city of Constanta, the national forum announced on Tuesday on its official website.

The President of the Federation, Carmen Tocala, revealed this upon returning to the country from the FIBA Europe Board meeting held in Seville, where she participated as vice-president of the continental forum, told Agerpres.

Exactly ten years after the organization of the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2015 group stage matches, in Timisoara and Oradea, Romania once again has the chance to host the competition of the most valuable national women's teams on the continent.

"I believe that Romania deserves to organize a new major European event and we will start all the steps to submit the candidacy file to FIBA Europe. The venue proposed by the Romanian Basketball Federation will be the new multipurpose arena in the city of Constanta, a hall with a capacity of 5,000 of seats, which rise to international standards, including for FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025", Tocala said.

The process of submitting candidacy files is in full swing, with several countries on the continent declaring their intentions to host the European Championship matches.