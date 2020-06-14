 
     
World Blood Donor Day - HealthMin Tataru: Thorough reorganization of blood transfusion services, needed in Romania

Captura TV
Nelu Tataru

The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, underlined, in a message sent on the World Blood Donor Day, that a "fundamental reorganization" and a change in legislation are needed in the blood transfusion service.

"World Blood Donor Day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of donating blood and to thank donors once again. The need for safe blood and blood products for transfusions is essential, as is the contribution of voluntary donors to the national health systems. I also welcome the efforts of my colleagues in the transfusion centers to ensure the necessary collection, especially during this period. We need a thorough reorganization of this field and a change in legislation," said Minister Tataru according to a press release sent on Sunday by the Ministry of Health.

The goal of World Blood Donor Day is to raise the degree of awareness of the importance of donating blood and to encourage as many people as possible to donate voluntarily, without any reward, the Ministry of Health said.

"There is a permanent need in the country for both blood and blood products, as well as for loyal donors," the statement said.

