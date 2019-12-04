World Francophonie Summit on education, research and cooperation in healthcare to be held in Iasi

More than 20 members from France and Francophone countries are taking part in the World Francophonie Summit in Iasi focusing education, research and cooperation in healthcare.

University Professor, PhD, Consuela Forna, head of CID-CDF (La Conférence Internationale des Doyens et des Facultés de Chirurgie Dentaire d'Expression Totalement ou Partiellement Française), the organiser of the event, stated that events will take place over December 3-6, under the aegis of AUF - Agence Universitaire Francophone (Francophone University Agency)."The event brings together the representatives of the universities and deans of the international Francophone within the CID-CDF, alongside professional associations and representatives of the College of Physicians. Also attending the event are ambassadors of the participating Francophone countries, representatives of the RESUFF Network in Higher Education (Assemblée Général du Réseau francophone des responsables dans l'édération superior and in research), representatives of the ministries and other personalities in Romania, as well as experts in the medical field from the Stanford University in the U.S. The organising institutions of the Francophone summit implement the guidelines of the regional educational and health policies or of their countries of origin," said Professor Norina Consuela Forna, PhD.The participating delegations are from France and Francophone countries, respectively, Benin, Belgium, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Lebanon, Madagascar, Rwanda, Senegal, Tunisia, Uruguay, along with Republic of Moldova and Romania.