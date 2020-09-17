World Patient Safety Day/Tataru: Coronavirus pandemic unveils huge challenges, risks for healthcare workers

The SARS-CoV-2 virus pandemic has unveiled huge challenges and risks for healthcare workers, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday on the occasion of World Patient Safety Day.

On this occasion, he wished health to the 2,900 medical staff in need of medical care, being infected with the novel coronavirus."The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has revealed huge challenges and risks for healthcare workers. Thanks again to the medical staff for their involvement and work, especially during this period. I wish health to the 2,900 colleagues who need medical care, being infected with the novel coronavirus. My thoughts go to the families of those who lost the fight," said Nelu Tataru.According to a release sent to AGERPRES, as a precondition for ensuring patient safety, the Ministry of Health has taken the necessary measures and initiated urgent investment actions for the preparation of health units for the care of patients infected with coronavirus and medical safety."World Patient Safety Day is an opportunity for public awareness and involvement to increase global understanding and solidarity, leading to joint actions to promote patient safety," the quoted source said.This year, the theme marking World Patient Safety Day is "Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety," under the slogan "Safe health workers, Safe patients."