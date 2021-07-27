Young man who dissapeared in Danube after boat capsized, found dead

The young man, aged 21, who was reported missing after the boat he was in capsized in the Danube, two days ago, was found dead, on Tuesday, in the river, at a distance of approximately 12.5 kilometers from the area where the accident occurred, according to the representatives of Olt County Police Inspectorate (IPJ).

"The missing person following the naval incident, on July 25, around the Corabia port area, was found on the Danube, deceased, around the town of Garcov, floating next to a buoy, approximately 12.5 kilometers away from the boating accident," IPJ informed.

The driver of the boat was tested with the breathalyzer and found to have an alcohol content of 0.52 mg/l pure alcohol in the exhaled breath, Agerpres informs.

"There were 9 people in the boat, all from the city of Corabia. Eight made it to the shore on their own; the ninth is a 21-year-old man who went missing after the incident. Another 23-year-old man needed medical attention and was taken to the Corabia Hospital," spokesman of the Olt County Police Inspectorate (IPJ), Cristian Grigorescu informed Sunday night.