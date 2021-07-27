 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Young man who dissapeared in Danube after boat capsized, found dead

debraila.ro
podul peste dunăre

The young man, aged 21, who was reported missing after the boat he was in capsized in the Danube, two days ago, was found dead, on Tuesday, in the river, at a distance of approximately 12.5 kilometers from the area where the accident occurred, according to the representatives of Olt County Police Inspectorate (IPJ).

"The missing person following the naval incident, on July 25, around the Corabia port area, was found on the Danube, deceased, around the town of Garcov, floating next to a buoy, approximately 12.5 kilometers away from the boating accident," IPJ informed.

The driver of the boat was tested with the breathalyzer and found to have an alcohol content of 0.52 mg/l pure alcohol in the exhaled breath, Agerpres informs.

"There were 9 people in the boat, all from the city of Corabia. Eight made it to the shore on their own; the ninth is a 21-year-old man who went missing after the incident. Another 23-year-old man needed medical attention and was taken to the Corabia Hospital," spokesman of the Olt County Police Inspectorate (IPJ), Cristian Grigorescu informed Sunday night.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.