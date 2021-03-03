1,000,000th person in Romania gets vaccinated against COVID-19

A 86-year old woman was the 1,000,000th person in Romania who received the vaccine against COVID-19.

She received the vaccine from the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital.

He previously announced that he was going to become a voluntary in one of the anti-COVID vaccination centres.Prime Minister Florin Citu, who was also present at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, gave assurance that "things will go much faster from now on in terms of the vaccination pace.""This is a moment we have been waiting for a long time to see happening, since December 27. We are here now, we have the 1,000,000th person vaccinated in Romania. You will see that things will go at a much faster pace from now on. The initial target was to have almost one million by the end of March. We were very close. You must remember that we said that we were going to have 2.4 million dose at the end of March. Unfortunately, we will reach that figure only in March. (...) We still have in place, though, the 10.4 million vaccinated Romanians target for the end of September. The vaccination campaign goes well, we are at the top of Europe, always among the top three countries, and we will make sure that we will continue like this," said Citu.At the same time, the PM added, in order to have a successful vaccination campaign, we need to continue to observe the health protection rules.