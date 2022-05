As many as 105 COVID-19 Omicron cases were reported in Romania for the week of May 2-8, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) reported on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.1

According to INSP, as of May 8, 5,291 Omicron cases were confirmed, and 2,005 of them tested positive for the BA.2 subvariant (24%).As of April 17, 13,613 sequencing processes were reported to the INSP - CNSCBT.The 105 sequencers of the May 2-8 were reported by INCDMM Cantacuzino (73) and INBI Bals (32).