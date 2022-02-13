 
     
11,967 new Covid positives and 81 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours

As many as 11,967 new Covid positives have been registered in the past 24 hours, as well as 81 Covid-related deaths, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday, citing data available with the National Intervention Coordination and Management Center - CNCCI as of February 13, at 10:00 hrs.

One previously unaccounted fatality has been reported, the GCS also said, Agerpres.ro informs.

The highest daily Covid caseload since the onset of the pandemic in Romania was registered on February 1, at 40,018 infections.

