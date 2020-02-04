134,220 individuals, legal entities registered with Trade Register Office in 2019, down almost 1pct

As many as 134,220 individuals and legal entities registered with the National Trade Register Office (ONRC) last year, down 0.97 per cent, compared with the previous year, 94,870 (70.68 per cent) of which were SRLs, according to the data centralized by this institution.

Most registration were recorded in Bucharest, respectively 19,057 (minus 3.75% compared with 2018), and in Cluj - 6,537 (minus 11.96 per cent), Timis - 5,934 (minus 7.47 per cent) and Iasi - 5,426 (plus 8.76 per cent) counties. At the opposite end, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in Covasna - 1,107 (plus 3.55 per cent), Ialomita - 1,122 (minus 7.5 per cent) and Tulcea - 1,183 (minus 27.07 per cent) counties.

The most significant increases in the number of registrations of individuals and legal entities were recorded in Gorj (plus 20.80 per cent), Brasov (plus 20.71 per cent) and Alba (plus 20.36 per cent) counties.

Most registrations were recorded in the wholesale and retail field, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 29,304 (plus 11.04 per cent), constructions - 14,760 (plus 20.30 per cent) and professional, science and technical activities - 12,875 (plus 8.89 per cent).

In December 2019, 8,787 individuals and legal persons were registered, most of them in Bucharest - 1,992. AGERPRES