1,410 companies, sole traders in Romania files for insolvency in Q1 2021

The number of insolvent companies and sole traders in Romania increased by 6.82% in Q1 2021, y-o-y, to 1,410 insolvencies, according to data published on the website of the National Companies Registry (ONRC).

Most of the insolvent companies and sole traders were reported in Bucharest (297), up 112.14% from Q1 2020. Next in the insolvency rank are the counties of Cluj (130 insolvencies, up 94.03%), Bihor (108, down 20%), and Timis (75, down 3.85%).

The least insolvencies were registered in the counties of Harghita (5), Vaslui, and Neamt (6 each).By business fields, the highest number of insolvencies was reported in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (424, up 19.1%); construction (231, up 4.52%), and manufacturing (169, down 5.06%).In March 2021, 623 insolvencies were recorded, most of them in Bucharest (130) and in the counties of Cluj (52), and Timis (41).