2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Iohannis can do but one good thing for Romania: vote Dancila in runoff

President Klaus Iohannis can do but one good thing for Romania, namely on November 24 in the presidential election's runoff vote Viorica Dancila, on Sunday asserted in eastern Buzau, the Social-Democrats' candidate.

"I think that Klaus Iohannis can do but one good thing for Romania, beyond holidays, beyond travels, beyond defiance, beyond arrogance, he can do one good thing for Romania: next Sunday vote Viorica Dancila," the PSD Chair said at an electoral meeting.She once again stressed that she is not afraid of the "threatening with the prosecutors" because she has nothing to hide and told her party members and supporters of Buzau that on 24 November, the PSD will prevail."Do trust the candidate, do trust the team, do trust the Romanians the way I do. On 24 November the three-colour flag will win, on 24 November the Romanians wish to regain their country back will prevail," Viorica Dancila said.She also told president Iohannis that "instead of being tall as a fir tree and lazy, the better is a tiny stump capsizing the large cart".:Even if candidate Iohannis looks at me in contempt, sometimes even insults me, I want to tell him this: better a tiny stump capsizing a large cart than tall like a fir tree and lazy," Viorica Dancila added.