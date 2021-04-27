30 private companies have started or are about to kick off COVID vaccination

A number of 30 private companies have started or are about to start vaccinating against COVID-19 this week, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) vice-chair, said on Tuesday, report agerpres.

"As a matter of fact, in the following period, as a result of the discussions we had with the representatives of the local authorities and the public health directorates, several mobile teams will be organized that will go to all the operators who want to organize vaccination points inside their companies for vaccinating staff and their families," Andrei Baciu told the weekly press conference, organized at Victoria Palace of Government.

According to him, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Romania in April is 2,903,670."For May, there are no significant changes compared to what we presented last week. Thus, for the vaccine produced by BioNTech - Pfizer we are talking about 3,882,060 confirmed doses for May, 697,320 doses for the first four weeks, and as for the last week we are talking about a record tranche of 1,091,000 doses - for the last week of May. For Moderna, as I said last week, we move to weekly deliveries, 128,400 doses delivered each week, with a total of 513,600, for AstraZeneca we are talking about 1,047,962 doses, delivered in two tranches, and for the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson we are talking about 518,400 doses, with the number of tranches and their distribution to be confirmed in the next period," the secretary of state in the Ministry of Health further said.