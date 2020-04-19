 
     
328 new COVID-19 cases, total - 8,746

A number of 328 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Sunday.

Until Sunday, 8,746 cases of persons infected with COVID-19 (coronavirus) were confirmed in Romania.

Of the positively confirmed people, 1,892 were declared cured and discharged from hospital.

At this moment, 256 patients are admitted to intensive care.

At the same time, 434 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died, admitted to hospitals in Dolj, Bucharest, Iasi, Suceava, Arad, Bacau, Timis, Cluj, Neamt, Hunedoara, Constanta, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomita, Bistrita-Nasaud, Covasna, Dambovita, Vrancea, Galati, Caras-Severin, Mures, Giurgiu, Bihor, Arges, Vaslui, Botosani, Alba, Salaj, Brasov, Mehedinti, Teleorman and Gorj.

