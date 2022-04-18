40% of Ukrainian refugees employed in Romania are working in processing industry

Almost 40% of total Ukrainian refugees who, after the war began, found jobs in Romania, are working in the processing industry, according to the centralized data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MMPS), provided for AGERPRES.

The MMPS statistics show that from February 24 and until now, 1,891 Ukrainian citizens have been hired, and of these, 754 (representing 39.4%) are working in the processing industry.The construction sector is in second place in regards to employment, which took on 311 refugees, while restaurants and hotels are in third place, employing 177 citizens from Ukraine.Furthermore, 135 people who fled the war in Ukraine are carrying out retail activities in Romania, and 117 are in support and administrative services.The MMPS document shows that approximately a quarter of Ukrainian refugees have found a job in Romania, meaning 452 persons who found jobs in companies in Bucharest.Outside Bucharest, most Ukrainians that fled the war found jobs in the the northern county of Bistrita Nasaud, where 270 individual work contracts were signed. The western county of Arad also offered 167 jobs for Ukrainian citizens, while the western county of Timis ensured 126 jobs for people from Ukraine, the quoted source mentions.