46 migrants discovered hidden in trucks at border with Hungary

Arad border police discovered 46 migrants from Afghanistan and Iran, who tried to leave the country illegally, hiding in nine trucks with goods, with the intention of reaching Schengen countries, according to AGERPRES.

Thus, six foreigners were found in a truck driven by a Bulgarian citizen carrying bottles of wine to Sweden on Thursday morning at the Nadlac I border crossing point.

"The people in question are citizens of Afghanistan and Iran, aged between 11 and 28, asylum seekers in Romania," reads a press release issued on Thursday by the Arad Border Police.

Also, the border police discovered migrants in eight trucks checked at the exit from the country, driven by Romanian, Turkish drivers and a Bulgarian driver, at the Nadlac II border crossing point. Drivers carried polystyrene, steel cables, chipboards, car parts, plastic rollers and metal parts for companies in Slovenia, the Czech Republic, France, Italy and Hungary. Among the goods, there were 40 migrants from Afghanistan, aged between 14 and 29, who are asylum seekers in Romania.

In all cases, border policemen are conducting investigations.

 

 

