5,387 companies in Romania go into liquidation ten months into 2022

The number of commercial companies and PFA registered sole traders going into liquidation in Romania increased by 10.68% in the first ten months of 2022, y-o-y, with 5,387 insolvencies being registered, according to data posted on the website of the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC), told Agerpres.

Most of the insolvencies were in Bucharest, 920, up 2.91% y-o-y.

Next in the ranking of insolvencies were the counties of Bihor, with 462 insolvencies (+33.04%); Cluj - 389 (-1.02%); Timis - 237 (- 2.87%), and Ilfov - 217 (plus 44.67%).

The fewest insolvencies were in Botosani County, 23, down by 23.33% y-o-y, and then in the counties of Harghita - 24 (+ 33.33%); Covasna - 26 (+52.94%), and Gorj - 27 (-41.3%).

In October 2022, 620 insolvencies were recorded, of which 93 in Bucharest City.

The largest number of insolvencies was recorded in wholesale and retail trade as well as repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, at 1,470, up 3.3% y-o-y; construction - 1,041 (+ 27.57 %), and manufacturing 690 (+ 14.05%).