57 migrants caught attempting to illegally cross into Hungary hidden in two long-haul trucks

politiadefrontiera.ro
Politia de frontieră

Authorities at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point caught 57 migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Syria and Iraq attempting to illegally cross the state border into Hungary hidden in two long-haul semi-trailer trucks headed for Austria and France.

According to the transportation documents, the shipments consisted of pallets and foodstuff for companies based in Austria and France.

The offenders, as well as the two drivers - a Romanian and a Dutch national, respectively - are under investigation. AGERPRES

