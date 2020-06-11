77 Romanian citizens on territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, back to the country

A number of 77 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and who were affected by the air transport restriction measures adopted in the context of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic returned to the country, following the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and the Ministry of the Interior.

According to a press release issued by the MAE, among the Romanian citizens who returned to the country there are people who were unable to extend their stay in the respective country.

The repatriation of Romanian citizens from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was ensured by a special air flight, operated by Tarom, on the route Bucharest - Riyadh - Bucharest.

The demarches undertaken by the Romanian authorities also allowed the return to the state of domicile / residence of 13 Serbian citizens, nine Bulgarian citizens, two French citizens, two Syrian citizens, a Hungarian citizen, a Jordanian citizen, a Croatian citizen, a Saudi citizen and a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the source said.