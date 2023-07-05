 
     
90 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 confirmed June 26 to July 2

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported that 90 cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed in the week of June 26 to July 2, of which 78 were VOI (variants of interest).

According to the INSP, so far 201 cases have been confirmed with the BA.2.75 sub-variant, 566 cases with BQ.1, 352 cases with the XBB sub-variant and 435 with the XBB.1.5 sub-variant of Omicron.

As of July 2, 9,994 cases with the Omicron variant VOC (variants of concern) have been confirmed, of which 3,073 cases have been detected with the BA.2 sub-variant (31%), 62 cases with the BA.4 sub-variant (0.62%) and 3,481 cases with the BA.5 sub-variant (35%).

According to the INSP, 20,050 sequences have been reported to the CNSCBT by 2 July.

The 90 sequences for the week 26 June - 2 July were reported by INCDMM "Cantacuzino".

