About 200 Romanian and allied marines, training to counter underwater threats

About 200 Romanian and allied marines from Bulgaria and the USA are training to counter underwater threats during the 11th edition of the Eurasian Partnership Mine Counter Measure (EP MCM) Dive 2020 hosted by the Romanian Naval Forces (FNR) until August 7, informs the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN).

According to the quoted source, the main objective of "EP MCM DIVE 20" is to counteract underwater threats, the planned training activities being based on scenarios of search, neutralization and destruction of marine mines.

Participating in this exercise are, on behalf of the FNR, Vice-Admiral Constantin Balescu minesweeper, "Captain Commander Alexandru Catuneanu" hydrographic survey vessel, the maritime flagship for Venus divers, five fast boats (RHIB), two underwater Autonomous Vehicles, two EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) squadrons, specialized in disarming marine mines and a division consisting of deep-sea divers, while divers from the US Navy deployed in Europe and Bulgaria will participate on behalf of the foreign partners.

The Eurasian Partnership MCM Dive 20 multinational exercise is led by the Naval Operations Component and is the only annual multinational exercise in the Black Sea basin to strengthen the training of NATO military divers.